Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.48 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 69,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,492,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,070,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $113.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,873. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.31. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

