Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $707,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 16,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,124,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $887,361.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.17. 1,834,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

