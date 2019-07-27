Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $249,000 in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Amgen by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 17.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.34. 3,070,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,805. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.25. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

