Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in United Continental were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $86,113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 9,745.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,604,000 after buying an additional 528,592 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 708.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 523,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,358,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $31,740,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,427,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,659,000 after buying an additional 353,196 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.36. 1,684,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.16. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.76.

In other news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.