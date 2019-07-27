Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $86.17. 253,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,763. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

