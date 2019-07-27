Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 280 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

In related news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $45.37. 20,317,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,949,209. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.