Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.41.

F traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,694,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,555,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at $498,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,692,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 147.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,162,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,593,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4,908.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,259,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 3,326,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 259.2% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,329,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after buying an additional 1,680,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

