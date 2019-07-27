Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,412,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,382,000 after buying an additional 405,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,692,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,389,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,778,000 after buying an additional 299,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,237,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,668,000 after buying an additional 1,232,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,694,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,555,984. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.