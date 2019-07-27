Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($65.93) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of FTNT opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59. Fortinet has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $94,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,817,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,388,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,024 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 112.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

