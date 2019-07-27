Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC restated an average rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.30.

Get Fortis alerts:

TSE:FTS traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 806,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$40.71 and a 1 year high of C$52.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.05.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.