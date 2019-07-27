Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,221,700 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 2,859,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 176,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

