Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.10. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00.

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

