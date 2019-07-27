Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Forty Seven reported earnings of ($2.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forty Seven.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts recently commented on FTSV shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners X, bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,311 shares of company stock valued at $594,628. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

FTSV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,298. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $289.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. Forty Seven has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

