Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 868 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 420.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 674,116 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.27. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

