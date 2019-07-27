Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Outfront Media by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,681,000 after buying an additional 1,200,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,207,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,263,000 after buying an additional 349,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 448,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

