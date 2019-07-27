Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.17. 1,834,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $1,028,733.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,210.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $3,117,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

