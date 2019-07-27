Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,442,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,493,327.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.35.

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $352.52. The stock had a trading volume of 896,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,611. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $358.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

