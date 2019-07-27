Foster & Motley Inc. Has $771,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,238 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $707,971,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,346,000 after buying an additional 6,930,110 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12,529.5% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,914,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,915,000 after buying an additional 1,929,544 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2,438.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,195,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,797,000 after buying an additional 1,148,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,220,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,136,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,409,563. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

