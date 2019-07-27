Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $666,000 Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 11,333 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,038,329.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,772.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $2,295,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,008 shares of company stock worth $3,580,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,926. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

