Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,375 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 732.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 301,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 265,492 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,132.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.68.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. 3,452,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.