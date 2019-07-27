Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,884,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.91. 2,675,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,037. The firm has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $219.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.