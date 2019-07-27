Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts forecast that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $11.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,154,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $98,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,669,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,632,000 after buying an additional 860,913 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in FOX by 1,852.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,851,000 after buying an additional 529,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. 2,668,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,894. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FOX has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

