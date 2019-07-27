FREE Coin (FREE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,048.00

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 55.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded 116.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $3,048.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00293030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.01605372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00118745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000610 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.