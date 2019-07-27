freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.28 ($24.75).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNTN shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($176.74) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FRA FNTN traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €17.97 ($20.90). 315,657 shares of the stock traded hands. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.28). The business’s 50-day moving average is €17.66.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

