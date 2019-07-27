Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FCX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 14,336,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,562,292. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,866.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson acquired 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,744,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

