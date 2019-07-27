Friendz (FDZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $52,184.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, BitMart and Mercatox. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $981,004.00 and $52,184.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00292677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.01603645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00118869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,913,001 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DragonEX, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

