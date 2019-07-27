Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock remained flat at $$1.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 115,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 6.15% of Fuel Tech worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

