Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (FSTA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.35 on September 6th

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,053.85. The stock has a market cap of $339.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.86. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1 year low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,210 ($15.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

FSTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,262.50 ($16.50).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.