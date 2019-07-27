Fusion Reaches One Day Volume of $3.32 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00015091 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Bibox. Fusion has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018729 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,248,665 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Liquid and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

