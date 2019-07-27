G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce sales of $659.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $660.35 million and the lowest is $657.70 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $624.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.03 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 37,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.39 per share, with a total value of $942,121.34. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,514,163.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 855,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.