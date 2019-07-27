GameCredits (GAME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $21,698.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00934885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000394 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000733 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit, Coinrail, Crex24, Cryptopia, HitBTC and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.