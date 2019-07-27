Gamehost Inc (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

TSE:GH opened at C$9.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.53. The company has a market cap of $228.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. Gamehost has a twelve month low of C$8.88 and a twelve month high of C$12.95.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gamehost will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

