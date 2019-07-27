Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $33,000 Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,687 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,094,000 after buying an additional 4,046,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,686,000 after buying an additional 1,452,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after buying an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,973,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,362,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,138,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $31.85. 3,745,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

