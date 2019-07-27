Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ GEMP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $0.82. 891,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.90. Gemphire Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Laidlaw raised Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gemphire Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

