Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,499,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,331% from the previous session’s volume of 132,171 shares.The stock last traded at $0.93 and had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEMP. ValuEngine cut Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Laidlaw raised Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

