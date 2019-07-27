Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.75. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 75,934 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

About Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

