Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of GNCA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 191,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 571,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 167,350 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 39.8% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after buying an additional 9,948,269 shares during the last quarter.

GNCA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

