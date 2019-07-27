Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Gentherm updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $396,821.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $468,855.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,344 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 520,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.6% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

