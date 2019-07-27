GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at GMP Securities

GMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GeoPark stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,177. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GeoPark had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

