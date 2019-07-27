George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Announces Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. George Weston had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter.

George Weston stock remained flat at $$76.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. George Weston has a 12 month low of $63.84 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

