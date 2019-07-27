Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GILT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.29. 4,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $451.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.64. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.11 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 707,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 25.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 414,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 84,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

