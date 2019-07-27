Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.92. 4,790,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,653. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.