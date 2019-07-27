Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Receives GBX 116.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 118 ($1.54).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday.

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GOCO traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 80.70 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 744,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.73 million and a PE ratio of 12.81. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 132 ($1.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.