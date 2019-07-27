Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce sales of $198.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.66 million to $203.74 million. Gogo posted sales of $227.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $818.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.83 million to $833.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $898.85 million, with estimates ranging from $860.30 million to $954.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $199.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Gogo in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Gogo stock remained flat at $$4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 682,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 64,389 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $352,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gogo by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 250,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 1,120.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 701,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

