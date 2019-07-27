Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Longbow Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

GT stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,885,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

