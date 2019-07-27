Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Issues Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,885,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.74. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,518,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,017,000 after buying an additional 7,827,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $44,517,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,196.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,190,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,717,000 after buying an additional 2,095,559 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,187,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,699,000 after buying an additional 1,633,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 463,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 380,033 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

