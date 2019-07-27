Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,980 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $182,400,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 629,580 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,782,000 after acquiring an additional 208,780 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 767,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 195,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $19,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

NYSE JPM opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.