Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,908 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,997. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11.

