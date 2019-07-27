Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 35,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $824.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.69. 5,056,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,129. The company has a market capitalization of $362.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.24.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

