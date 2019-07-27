Gradient Investments LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.56% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc increased its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 216.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 897.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 74,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.43.

